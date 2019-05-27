Will the US assault on Huawei result in a global tech schism?

Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in China. This familiar line on the back of iPhones has summed up the world order for the past two decades: American innovation married with low-cost Chinese manufacturing to deliver cheap, quality products for the world.

But as China pursues its own tech ambitions, a threatened US is moving to cut Chinese firms off from American scientific know-how and pushing the world into a tech divide that neither country has really prepared for.

The Trump administration has targeted Huawei Technologies, one of China's tech champions, by launching a one-two punch combination in its fight to ensure that national security is not compromised in US telecoms infrastructure, while simultaneously reining back China's dominance in next-generation 5G wireless networks.

By inking an executive order restricting US tech purchases by "foreign adversaries" that are deemed a national security risk, as well as putting Huawei on a government blacklist, the US has effectively cut off Huawei's oxygen supply by limiting its access to critical chips and software from American companies.