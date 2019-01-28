Woman blocks bus from moving after missing stop, sparks outrage online - and other top stories today

When the driver refused her demands to do a U-turn, the woman alighted and physically stopped the bus from moving off.
PHOTO: Facebook/ Pravin Kumar
AsiaOne
Jan 28, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman blocks bus from moving after missing stop, sparks outrage online

Facebook user Pravin Kumar uploaded a video on Jan 27 of a woman kicking up a fuss and physically blocking a double-decker bus from moving off, after realising she had missed her intended stop... » READ MORE

2. Fake BTS tickets: Fans scammed at concert here

Photo: The New Paper

"I found out I was scammed when I attempted to pass the security gates at the show," said a fan who bought her ticket through an online ticket exchange company... » READ MORE

3. Crazy Rich Asians cast, including Tan Kheng Hua, Fiona Xie, shine at SAG Awards red carpet

Photo: AFP

Singaporean actors Tan Kheng Hua (wearing an Ong Shunmugam creation) and Fiona Xie (in a Schiaparelli strapless gown) also contributed to the buzz as they walked the red carpet with their Crazy Rich Asians cast mates...» READ MORE

4. Wedding off over fiancee lacking a kidney

Photo: Pixabay

A bride-to-be lodged a police report against her fiance who is threatening to call off their wedding because she has only one kidney... » READ MORE

