Woman blocks bus from moving after missing stop, sparks outrage online - and other top stories today

1. Woman blocks bus from moving after missing stop, sparks outrage online
Facebook user Pravin Kumar uploaded a video on Jan 27 of a woman kicking up a fuss and physically blocking a double-decker bus from moving off, after realising she had missed her intended stop... » READ MORE
2. Fake BTS tickets: Fans scammed at concert here
"I found out I was scammed when I attempted to pass the security gates at the show," said a fan who bought her ticket through an online ticket exchange company... » READ MORE
3. Crazy Rich Asians cast, including Tan Kheng Hua, Fiona Xie, shine at SAG Awards red carpet
Singaporean actors Tan Kheng Hua (wearing an Ong Shunmugam creation) and Fiona Xie (in a Schiaparelli strapless gown) also contributed to the buzz as they walked the red carpet with their Crazy Rich Asians cast mates...» READ MORE
4. Wedding off over fiancee lacking a kidney
A bride-to-be lodged a police report against her fiance who is threatening to call off their wedding because she has only one kidney... » READ MORE