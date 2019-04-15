World's deepest pool coming soon to Poland

World's deepest pool coming soon to Poland
A rendering of Deepspot.
PHOTO: flyspot.com
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Apr 15, 2019

Poland is about to set a new world record with Deepspot, which has been hailed as "the world's deepest pool".

Located in Mszczonow, 30 miles from Warsaw, the pool will be 45 meters deep and filled with 8,000 cubic m of water - which equates the volume of 27 average pools of 25 meters, CNN reported.

Deepspot will cater to various groups such as beginner divers to the more experienced and even people who are not swimming. The latter can view the divers in action without getting wet thanks to an underwater cave. The "blue hole" plunges down to the pools deepest point. Conference and training suites, as well as hotel rooms will surround the pool.

The current deepest pool in the world is Italy's Y-40 Deep Joy. The star attraction of Hotel Millepini is located at a Terme resort area close to Venice.

Construction site report: 500m3 of concrete going in! ☝🏼🚨 #deepspot #indoordiving #construction #pool #divingpool #freediving #inthemaking #extremesports #underwater #playground

However, Deepspots time at the top will not last long as there are plans to build an even deeper pool in the United Kingdom in 2020. Located in Colchester, the Blue Abyss will be 50 m deep. John Vickers, managing director of Blue Abyss, said it would be "more than just a super-sized pool" and would include a "commercial astronaut training centre [...] and a human performance centre helping people reach the peak of their physical capabilities."

More about

Swimming Diving poland
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement