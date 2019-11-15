YouTube mum, who abused her adopted children when they perform badly in videos, has died

PHOTO: Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

The creator behind the now-defunct YouTube channel Fantastic Adventures, who was accused of abusing her seven adopted children when they did not perform well for videos, has died at a medical facility in the United States.

The Washington Post reported that Machelle Hobson, 48, was in poor health due to a brain injury she sustained in county jail back in June.

Arizona-based Hobson, who was first arrested back in March, was believed to have physically abused her adopted children - aged between six to 15 years old - by beating them with belts and hangers.

She would also allegedly pepper-spray the children, made them take ice baths and stand with their arms above their hands from day till night.

There were times where Hobson would refuse to feed the children, leading them to starvation. Hobson ran the YouTube channel Fantastic Adventures, which featured videos of the children engaging in day-to-day activities such as playing make-believe or doing treasure hunts.

Authorities believed Hobson carried out different forms of punishment on her adopted children when they forget their lines for a video that she was shooting.

US child safety officials said the children claimed that they were pepper-sprayed in the face, bodies and genitals.

They had also been removed from school for years to focus on making videos for Fantastic Adventures.

Police who interviewed them described the children as being malnourished and underweight with dark rings around their eyes.

Before YouTube deactivated Fantastic Adventures, it had 250 million views with over 800,000 subscribers.

The channel was started in 2012 and featured 10 to 15-minute videos.

Hobson was charged with two counts of molestation of a child, seven counts of child abuse, five counts of child neglect and five counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Two of her biological sons have also been arrested for failing to report the abuse that went on in their home.

One of her sons, Logan, 27, told investigators that he has heard the children screaming and crying.

When he saw injuries on the children, he said he knew Hobson had pepper sprayed them and forced them to take ice baths, according to The Washington Post.

The children are currently in state custody. Assigned caseworkers and legal advocates are helping to find the children permanent homes and let them stay together.

