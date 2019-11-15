YouTube mum, who abused her adopted children when they perform badly in videos, has died

The creator behind the now-defunct YouTube channel Fantastic Adventures, who was accused of abusing her seven adopted children when they did not perform well for videos, has died at a medical facility in the United States.

The Washington Post reported that Machelle Hobson, 48, was in poor health due to a brain injury she sustained in county jail back in June.

Arizona-based Hobson, who was first arrested back in March, was believed to have physically abused her adopted children - aged between six to 15 years old - by beating them with belts and hangers.

She would also allegedly pepper-spray the children, made them take ice baths and stand with their arms above their hands from day till night.

There were times where Hobson would refuse to feed the children, leading them to starvation. Hobson ran the YouTube channel Fantastic Adventures, which featured videos of the children engaging in day-to-day activities such as playing make-believe or doing treasure hunts.