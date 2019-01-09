6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off south Japan

6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off south Japan
The quake was 39km deep and centred 116km south-south-east of Kagoshima.
PHOTO: USGS
Reuters
Jan 09, 2019

TOKYO - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off south Japan on Tuesday (Jan 8), the US Geological Survey said.

on Twitter

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The quake was 39km deep and centred 116km south-south-east of Kagoshima.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas.

Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

More about

Japan Earthquakes Natural Disasters
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement