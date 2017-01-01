Digital

Google is launching a lightning-fast new ad format
Samsung investigating Galaxy S8 'iris hack'
Apple takes a step toward lightning fast 5G
New leaked photos reportedly reveal the final design of the iPhone 8
How a YouTube tech reviewer became the face of fidget spinners at 7-Eleven
How to protect yourself when social media is harming your self-esteem
iOS users can now learn Japanese on Duolingo
Meet Harmony, a sex robot who knows how to be jealous
Why you need to take time off social media
The best time to upload Instagram photos
Google's creating sounds you've never heard before
7 educational Android apps for your kid
More people can now livestream on YouTube, but there's a catch
Apple CEO Tim Cook test-drove a device that tracks his blood sugar
Cyber kid stuns experts showing toys can be 'weapons'
This sketchy mockup claims to be the finalized design of the iPhone 8
560 million reasons to change your passwords right now
Android makes a big move to power future cars
Whiz kid who foiled cyberattack
I'm no hero, says Marcus Hutchins, who halted global cyber attack but failed IT in school
Facebook still accessible in Thailand as government deadline passes

