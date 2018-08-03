British woman who missed her flight slaps Bali immigration officer

It's not easy being an immigration officer nowadays.

An officer at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport got slapped in the face on July 28 by an enraged British woman who missed her flight to Singapore.

Auj-e Taqaddas was barred from boarding a plane when immigration records showed that she overstayed in Indonesia for 160 days. Her month-long visa expired on Feb 18.

After she was told that she had racked up a US$4,000 (S$5,500) fine for overstaying, the 42-year-old woman flew into a rage.

In a video clip that has gone viral online, Taqaddas can be seen cussing at immigration officer Ardyansyah, 28.

"You aren't paying for this f***ing flight," she yelled. "You b*****ds told me to bring the money, why didn't you b*****ds tell me anything else?"

When she failed to snatch her passport from his hands, Taqaddas struck him on the cheek.

She later noticed that Ardyansyah's colleague was filming the incident, and demanded that he show his face on camera.

Immigration Chief Ngurah Rai Aris Amran said: "She slapped the officer, who is a respected guard. She touched immigration, which means touching representatives of the nation. So we reported it to the police."

The woman has since been detained by Bali police, according to media reports.

minlee@sph.com.sg