Diners make grisly find at Bangkok vegetarian eatery

Diners at a vegetarian eatery in Bangkok were shocked to find minced meat in their noodles, so they made a report to local authorities.

What the authorities discovered during an inspection, however, was far more grisly.

The extra ingredient was human flesh instead of minced pork or beef.

When the police rushed to the deserted eatery, they found its kitchen walls splattered with blood and its floor covered by pieces of human flesh.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

A further check of the premises revealed that the body of a 61-year-old man was dumped in a septic tank.

The disfigured victim was identified as Prasit Inpathom, a frequent patron of the eatery who was last seen having drinks there on Oct 21.

According to reports, Prasit sustained grave injuries from a fight with the eatery's boss. He was hit in the head with a blunt object and had multiple knife wounds on his body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the eatery's boss had attempted to dispose of the body by cooking and serving it to customers.

Police are now on the hunt for the suspect.

Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network

minlee@sph.com.sg