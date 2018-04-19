Giorgio Petrosyan excited for Nattawut bout, eyes more superbouts in ONE Super Series

With a remarkable kickboxing record of 95-2-2 (1 NC), Giorgio Petrosyan is one of the very best to lace up the gloves and step into the kickboxing arena.

The Armenian’s latest test sees him take on a new challenge, as he faces two-division Lion Fight World Champion Jo Nattawut in ONE Championship’s new striking-only ONE Super Series on 20 April in Manila.

The bout will form part of the ONE: HEROES OF HONOR event at the Mall of Asia Arena, and will pit two of the very best exponents of the striking arts head-to-head in a mouth-watering battle.

Despite having 100 professional kickboxing bouts under his belt, Petrosyan says he’s excited to take on the new challenge.

“I am really excited to go to the Philippines to compete, and to show my skills to a new fan base,” he told ONE Championship.

“I love to travel, and I love to meet new people. ONE Championship looks to be a great organisation, so I am really happy to have this opportunity.”

Nattawut’s credentials are also hugely impressive. A 66-6-2 record and a host of titles make him an exceptionally dangerous opponent for Petrosyan, who says he’s well aware of the skills “Smokin” Jo brings to the table.

“Of course I know him,” he said.

”He is absolutely a good athlete who knows how to use both kicks and punches. I am sure this will be a very hard, and spectacular match.”

With ONE Super Series looking to create the most exciting, compelling matchups for the fans, Petrosyan is excited not just for this upcoming bout, but also for what could potentially lie ahead.

“Firstly, I want to go step-by-step, and focus on the match in Manila, which is next. Secondly, after we get to know each other, and they are happy, there is a big name I would like,” Petrosyan explained.

“Nobody made this bout work out before, but if ONE was able to sign Buakaw to meet with me, I would accept the match. I would be really, really happy to do that match with ONE Championship.”

A matchup between kickboxing ace Petrosyan and Muay Thai legend Buakaw would be a battle for the ages, but before any thoughts can turn to that possibility, Petrosyan knows he has to deliver the goods in his ONE Super Series debut.

It promises to be a spectacular matchup, and with the ONE Super Series only just getting started, it’s only the beginning.