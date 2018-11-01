Indonesia to consider raising budget airfares after Lion Air crash: Minister

Indonesia's Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi said President Joko Widodo had ordered a review of all flight safety regulations after the crash.
JAKARTA - Indonesia may review the lower limit of its airfares and consider increasing the rates set by low-cost carriers, the transport minister said on Thursday (Nov 1).

Budi Karya Sumadi added that President Joko Widodo had ordered a review of all flight safety regulations after this week's crash of a jet operated by budget carrier Lion Air with 189 aboard.

"According to the regulations, both international and ours, (an accident) like this should not happen. Because that happened, then we had to evaluate," Sumadi told a news conference.

Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashes into sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta

