Indonesia reportedly removes Lion Air director, dismisses technicians over plane crash

The commander of Patrol Vessel Armada of Jakarta Naval Base III, Col. Salim, inspects a body bag in Tanjung Priok Seaport in North Jakarta on Tuesday. The remains are suspected to belong to victims of the Lion Air flight JT610 plane crash.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Reuters
Oct 31, 2018

JAKARTA - Indonesia's Transport Minister removed on Wednesday (Oct 31) the technical director of Lion Air airlines and several of its technicians after the crash of one of its jets with 189 people on board, the Antara news agency reported.

"Today we will replace Lion's technical director with somebody else, along with engineers being in charge of and recommending the flight," Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said, according to Detik news.

It was not clear whether the removal was permanent or temporary.

Lion Air's chief executive, Mr Edward Sirait, told Reuters he had not heard of the minister's order.

