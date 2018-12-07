Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from govt contracts: Report

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from govt contracts: Report
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Dec 07, 2018

TOKYO - Japan is set to effectively ban government purchases of telecommunications products from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp over fears of intelligence leaks and cyber attacks, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday (Dec 7).

The government is expected to revise its internal rules on procurement as early as next Monday (Dec 10). It is unlikely to name the two companies, to avoid aggravating China, but Huawei and ZTE are to be subject to the ban, the report said, citing a government source.

The report follows a decision by the United States this year to ban government purchases of Huawei gear.

US intelligence agencies allege Huawei is linked to China's government and that its equipment could contain "back doors" for use by spies, although no evidence has been produced publicly and the firm has denied the claims.

In addition, Australia and New Zealand have blocked Huawei from building 5G networks, while Britain's BT Group said on Wednesday that it was removing Huawei's equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the Chinese company in central parts of the next network.

More about

Japan china cyber security Huawei
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement