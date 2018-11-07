Motor racing: Vietnam to host Formula One race from 2020, organisers confirm

Crew members push the car of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain for a change of tyres at the Formula 1 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix in Sempang, Malaysia.

Vietnam will join the Formula One calendar in 2020 with a street race in the capital city Hanoi, the organisers said on Wednesday (Nov 7).

The Vietnamese Grand Prix is the first new race announced since Liberty Media took charge last year.

"Since we became involved in this sport in 2017, we have talked about developing new destination cities to broaden the appeal of Formula 1 and the Vietnamese Grand Prix is a realisation of that ambition," F1 chairman Chase Carey said in a statement.

The inaugural race will be staged in April 2020, with the organisers signing a multi-year deal to become the fourth East Asian country on the calendar with Singapore, China and Japan.