Singaporean man arrested after getting caught carrying over $2 million worth of drugs in Osaka

A 37-year-old Singaporean man was caught at Kansai Aiport in Osaka carrying 2.97kg of stimulant drugs in his suitcase.

The street value of the drugs is 190 million yen ($2.26 million), reports Sankei Shimbun via The Straits Times.

Local police and the airport's customs office said on Jan 17 that the cleaning worker had arrived at Kansai Airport from India on Dec 21 last year.

The report said that the suspect partially denied the charges.

"I thought some illegal things were hidden, but I did not know they were stimulant drugs," he reportedly said.

The suspect was allegedly told by a male acquaintance to deliver the suitcase to a minpaku, or an Airbnb-style private accommodation, in Osaka's Ikuno ward.