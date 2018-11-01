South Korean court allows conscientious objection to military service

Nov 01, 2018

SEOUL - South Korea's supreme court ruled on Thursday (Nov 1) that moral and religious beliefs are valid reasons to refuse the country's military service, in a case that has implications for hundreds of conscientious objectors.

"Conscientious objection is a valid reason" to refuse conscription, the court said in its ruling, Yonhap news agency reported.

Thursday's decision comes after the Constitutional Court's ruling in June that recognised for the first time the need for alternative service for conscientious objectors.

