South Korean decision to dissolve comfort women fund 'unacceptable': Japan minister

South Korean decision to dissolve comfort women fund 'unacceptable': Japan minister
Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (2nd R) delivers a statement after his meeting with South Korea's ambassador to Japan at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Nov 21, 2018

TOKYO - Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Wednesday that South Korea's decision to dissolve a "comfort women" foundation funded by Japan to compensate women forced to work in wartime brothels was "unacceptable."

The decision effectively negates a 2015 agreement between the two nations as relations deteriorate over lingering historical disputes, analysts said.

But Kono said that he was told by the South Korean side that this did not equal abandoning the agreement.

More about

Japan South Korea Comfort women
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement