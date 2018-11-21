South Korean decision to dissolve comfort women fund 'unacceptable': Japan minister

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (2nd R) delivers a statement after his meeting with South Korea's ambassador to Japan at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

TOKYO - Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Wednesday that South Korea's decision to dissolve a "comfort women" foundation funded by Japan to compensate women forced to work in wartime brothels was "unacceptable."

The decision effectively negates a 2015 agreement between the two nations as relations deteriorate over lingering historical disputes, analysts said.

But Kono said that he was told by the South Korean side that this did not equal abandoning the agreement.