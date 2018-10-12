Street racer shows no remorse after killing 3 people in Taipei crash

Speeding down the streets in Taipei, an unlicensed driver crashed into a footpath and killed three people on Thursday evening (Oct 11).

Hsieh Ya-hsuan, 21, tried to deny he was street racing. He claimed that he lost control of his rented Toyota due to a steering wheel malfunction.

But CCTV footage revealed what actually happened.

The young man was hot on the heels of a white car in the bus-only lane when his vehicle smashed into an elderly couple as well as a 64-year-old security guard.

After causing multiple deaths in the accident, Hsieh apparently felt no remorse.

When he was led away by police for questioning, Hsieh nonchalantly told reporters "I am a bad boy," and even boasted that he was a secret society member.

Although he cleared a breathalyzer test at the scene, the young man has had a string of criminal records - including drink driving and assault - since he was a juvenile.

Upon hearing the loud crash, a policeman on duty nearby rushed to the accident scene and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the wounded.

However, the victims succumbed to their injuries.

Reports of the accident sparked outage among the Taiwan public, with many flocking to the driver's Facebook page to condemn Hsieh's actions.

In their comments, some netizens called him "garbage" and "an animal" while others asked "Do you have a conscience?"

Hsieh will be charged with negligent homicide, said the Taipei city police department.

If found guilty, Hsieh may face the death sentence.

