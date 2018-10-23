Taiwan rattled by 6.0 magnitude quake; tremor felt strongly in Taipei

TAIPEI - A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck 104 km off Taiwan's coastal city of Hualien on Tuesday (Oct 23), the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 31 km. No other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

An earthquake of similar magnitude and depth off Yonagunijima in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa was reported by Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Tuesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Yonagunijima is situated just north of Hualien. It is not clear whether the quakes are the same.