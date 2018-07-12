Thai cave rescue: These are the heroes who made it all possible

After more than two weeks of being trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave that culminated in a gruelling three-day rescue operation, all 12 boys and their football coach are finally free.

Divers had braved narrow crevices and strong currents to reach the group -- a feat even for the most skilled of rescuers -- while the rest of the world watched with bated breath.

Following the successful rescue mission that "the world will never forget", the Thai navy SEALs posted on Facebook: "We are not sure if this is a miracle, or science, or what.All the 13 Wild Boars are now out of the cave."

Top row from left: Chanin Vibulrungruang, 11; Mongkol Booneiam, 12 or 13; Somepong Jaiwong, 13; Panumas Sangdee, 13; Duganpet Promtep, 13; Middle row from left: Ekarat Wongsukchan, 14; Adul Sam-on, 14; Nattawut Takamrong, 14; Pipat Pho, 15; Prajak Sutham, 15; Bottom row from left: Pornchai Kamluang, 16; Peerapat Sompiangjai, 17; and their coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, 25. (Photos: Facebook)

All 12 boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach are receiving medical care at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital.

Despite losing an average of 2kg during their ordeal, most of them are otherwise in good health and "not stressed".

At a news conference after the rescue, operation chief Mr Narongsak Osatanakorn said: "We have done something that no one expected that we could complete. It was an impossible mission."

On Tuesday, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to Facebook to express his delight and relief over the mission's success.

Delighted & relieved that the 12 Thai boys & their football coach have been successfully rescued from the Tham Luang...

Calling it a "remarkable display of the strength of the human spirit", PM Lee added: "It is an inspiring tale of what different nations and groups can achieve by working together."

Social media and news outlets have also commended those who made the rescue mission possible, from divers who were directly involved in the hazardous operation to everyday people who contributed what they could.

Here is a list of real-life heroes who deserve recognition for saving 13 lives, as compiled by Facebook user Anindya Ghose.

1. British cave explorer Vern Unsworthy

This mission probably wouldn't have started without him. This is Vern Unsworth, a British explorer who has discovered...

Having been in Tham Luang cave multiple times, Mr Vern Unsworthy used his expert knowledge to lead rescuers to the stranded team's location.

Based in Chiang Rai, he also roped in some of the world's best divers to join the search.

Without him, the rescue mission might have never come to fruition, according to the Facebook post.

2. Coach Ekapol Chanthawong

The Coach! Ekapol Chanthawong lost his whole family as a kid. He trained as a monk & then devoted his life to helping...

Despite losing his entire family at the tender age of 10, assistant coach Ekapol Chanthawong remained resilient, trained as a monk and devoted his life to helping children.

He has been credited for helping the 12 boys to survive in the cave by teaching them meditation, giving them all his food and most of his water before rescuers located the group.

3. Former Thai Navy SEAL diver Saman Guran

Saman Guran (ex Thai Navy SEAL) gave up his life so that the trapped kids and the coach could have enough supply of...

Former military diver Saman Guran died on July 5 while delivering oxygen tanks to the cave.

The 38-year-old became unconscious, reportedly due to a lack of oxygen, and was declared dead after unsuccessful attempts to revive him.

4. British cave divers John Volanthen and Rick Stanton

The 2 British men who are leading the rescue operation are John Volanthen and Rick Stanton. They are universally...

Universally regarded as the best cave divers in the world, John Volanthen and Rick Stanton gallantly led the peril-fraught operation.

And it's not their first time participating in risky rescue missions to save lives either.

5. Farmers living near the cave

The farmers who sacrificed their fields so that the water could be pumped out from the caves. They have lost an year's worth of produce and yet they have absolutely no regrets. Rather they want to do more.

Farmers residing near the cave had no qualms sacrificing their fields and livelihood so that water could be pumped out from the caves.

This was even though it meant losing an entire year's worth of crops.

6. Locals who cooked and delivered food

People are coming from hundreds of kilometers away on bikes or cycles just for cooking and delivering food for the rescue team for free for 2 weeks and counting.

For over two weeks, volunteers cooked and delivered food to the rescue team -- for free.

No distance was too great, as they cycled and biked from hundreds of kilometres away.

7. A woman who cooked Halal food

She realized that the Muslim cave divers needed Halal food. She and her team has been cooking for them Halal food non-stop for the past two weeks...for free.

Realising that Muslim cave divers would require Halal food, a Muslim woman solved that need with her selflessness.

Working with a team, she cooked and provided the team with free Halal meals.

8. A local laundry shop owner

She is the owner of the local washing machine store. She and her team of cleaners have been doing free-washing and dry cleaning of the rescue team's and divers' clothes everyday.

This woman and her team of cleaners took care of the rescuers' clothes.

She helped to wash and dry-clean their clothing every day, also for free.

9. A local dive shop owner

The small business owner of diving gear and oxygen cylinders who gave it all for free to the Thai and international cave...

A small business owner supplied the rescue team with free oxygen tanks and diving gear.

10. Hundreds of volunteers

The hundreds of volunteers who have been working non-stop for the past two weeks. They come in all shapes and sizes.

Volunteers tirelessly involved in the mission were said to have numbered hundreds. They include bird nest collectors and a water pumping team.

"They come in all shapes and sizes," said the Facebook post.

Added the Facebook user: "Sometimes, the worst of times brings out the best in people."

And as the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes.