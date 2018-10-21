Watch: Teenager hit by taxi in Hong Kong picks herself up calmly after accident

A video of a teenager who was flung dramatically in the air after she was hit by a taxi in Hong Kong's New Territories last Tuesday (Oct 16) has gone viral.

The girl, whose identity is not known, appeared to have survived the impact, and she was shown picking herself up calmly seconds after the accident in Po Tung Street.

Dashboard camera footage posted on several social media platforms since Tuesday shows the teenager dressed in school uniform and with a backpack dashing across the road near Sai Kung Tsung Tsin Church.

After she was hit by the taxi, she was thrown into the air and could be seen flipping over before landing on the road. Her mobile phone also flew out of her hand.

She stands up almost immediately and limps towards the side of the road.

A video of the accident posted on Facebook page Cap9u has been viewed more than 71,000 times.

Hong Kong police confirmed with news website hk01.com that a teenage girl was hit by a taxi at 4.27pm last Tuesday.

Police said that she was taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital to treat her leg injuries.

Senior Inspector Jacky Chan, who responded to the accident, told local online newspaper Sai Kung Buzz that drivers should be alert when driving past a road crossing, even if the traffic light is in their favour.

He added that drivers should lower their speed and be prepared to react if someone suddenly rushes onto the road.

"Pedestrians should be fully attentive, observe traffic conditions and lights, and not play with their cellphones or do anything that is distracting you from observing the road," he said.

