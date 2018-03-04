Buzzwords to use in your LinkedIn profile to get that new job

Your LinkedIn profile is more than just listing your employment history and achievements - it's your gateway to really sell your stuff to future employers.

According to LinkedIn, the most important thing to list this year on your resume is your work experience, this means that employers are focusing more on what you've done professionally, rather than any official certifications or education results.

In fact, out of the 10 most popular words, "experience" shot up five places from 2016, while the word "certified" which used to be seventh, doesn't even list this year.

Here are the rest of LinkedIn's Top 10 Singapore Buzzwords for 2017:

1. Experienced

2. Specialise

3. Passionate

4. Skilled

5. Leadership

6. Expert

7. Strategic

8. Motivated

9. Responsible

10. Creative

Basically what this shift shows is that employers are more interested in specific skills as opposed to general abilities.

"In Singapore, there is a strong emphasis on upskilling and encouraging people to continually learn," says Linda Lee, LinkedIn's Head of Communications for Southeast Asia and North Asia.

"To get the right job or opportunity, the good news is all of us can make the difference. Beyond using words to describe ourselves, we are also encouraging our members to stay engaged with their networks and establish a voice in their community. It's important to stand out from the crowd by bringing out our authentic selves."

So if you want to get that new job, here are a few more ways you can refine your LinkedIn profile.

Take pride in your online appearance

Help your ideal employer find you by ensuring your profile is complete and sells you in the best possible way, starting with the right profile picture. This actually makes your profile 21 times more likely to be viewed than others. Remember to list relevant skills which have been built up through your work experience.

Choose words that show your character

While the words you choose say a lot about you, it's also important to strike a professional tone; be assertive and direct when talking about your achievements. Don't shy away from adding some personality to your language though - this is a great way to show your character.

Words don't need to do all the talking

Instead of saying you're 'creative', why not show it by including presentations, video, design work and projects you take pride in? Remember, in a sea of potential candidates you want to stand out from the crowd; you've only got five to ten seconds to impress a potential employer.

Voice your opinion

If you are an 'expert' on a given topic, why not tell the world by publishing a post on LinkedIn? By offering your opinions on industry matters, it demonstrates that you are knowledgeable and well informed.

Be active and get talking

It's not just about what's on your profile, proactivity is key when it comes to networking. Follow organisations that inspire you, or that you'd love to work for, make new connections, join groups and participate in discussions. This keeps your profile active and shows recruiters that you're plugged in to what's happening in your industry.

This article was first published in CLEO