Marks & Spencer sells Hong Kong business to Al-Futtaim

Shoppers walk past a branch of Marks and Spencer in central London.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Jan 02, 2018

LONDON - Marks & Spencer has sold its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau to its franchise partner Al-Futtaim as it retreats from international markets to focus on its core business in Britain, the company said on Tuesday.

Al-Futtaim, which already operates 72 M&S stores across 11 markets in Asia and the Middle East, purchased 27 shops in the deal, which completed on Dec 30, M&S said.

The move follows a strategic review by M&S in November 2016, in which the company laid out plans to shut more than 80 stores at home and abroad as well as to seek joint ventures and franchise partnerships.

