These are the trendy colours that homeowners are into now

There are plenty of reasons why blue and green are popular colours in today's homes. Aside from being great at creating a relaxing mood, these hues are also must-haves, especially if you are into creating comfortable, tasteful spaces at home.

Moreover, unlike constructing costly design features, painting a wall is a comparatively effortless renovation task that still nets you great results. Take a peek into these beautiful homes, and you'll see why it's worth dressing yours up in the colours of the sea and the sky.

If there is something that this refreshing apartment proves, it's that green-on-green works.

Here, stylish mint green seats and indoor flora intermingle in the main living spaces to create a visually calming 'homescape' that is both chic and relaxing. Taking a similar approach to the natural look are the bedrooms, which make use of the same decorative elements, on top of introducing warm metallic accents and snug textiles.

While it's used sparingly in this simple and tidy condo apartment, navy blue makes a distinctive appearance as an accent colour in various areas - proving that it works well, even in homes that are all about clean minimalism.

Adopting a 'dark' approach to Nordic home decor, this three-room apartment features heavy blue and green accents, which take the place of the usual white-and-wood combination that fans of Scandinavian-style homes know and love. Despite the changeup in colours, the entire house still manages to come off as clean and minimalist, thanks in no small part to useful (and eye-catching) storage cabinets installed at the back of the living room.

Emeralds take centre stage in this condominium home where a floor-to-ceiling TV console, dressed in bright green laminates, occupies the front of the living room. The same goes for an array of light and dark blues in the bedrooms, which lend an air of tranquillity to their surroundings.

Who says that modernity and tradition can't mix? In this eclectic home which marries solid blues, bright greens and Peranakan motifs to great effect, awaits a collection of rooms that are the perfect mix of Asian flair and casual chic - just a take a look at that stunning living room feature wall.

Showing how it's possible to achieve the perfect palette with just one accent colour, this family abode - dressed in varying shades of stylish blue - is proof that you don't have to turn to gaudy hues to achieve a dramatic home. In the kitchen, electric blue cabinets make for an unconventional, but interesting sight, whereas duller, more toned-down versions create a cosy, welcoming atmosphere in the bedrooms and living areas.

Nothing offsets the drabness of grey walls and stark white flooring quite like a touch of toned-down colour. In this (mostly) monochrome home, a soft green accent wall gives the living room much-needed vitality without breaking the serenity of the surroundings.

This article was first published on Qanvast