UOB and Income emerge top winners at Effie Awards Singapore 2018

SINGAPORE - Fourteen Effie awards (3 Gold, 6 Silver and 5 Bronze) were presented at a gala dinner last Thursday night (May 10), honouring the best in marketing communications.

Organised by Institute of Advertising Singapore (IAS), the 16th Effie Awards Singapore was held at Marina Bay Sands.

The Awards identify the most significant achievement in marketing communications - ideas that work. It also recognises works that demonstrate insightful strategy, outstanding creativity and proven results in meeting strategic objectives.

A jury panel of over 30 judges, comprising Singapore’s most renowned marketing and advertising professionals, determined the winners.

After two rounds of intense judging, UOB & Income emerged as the top brands for the evening, with 2 Golds and a Gold & 2 Silvers won, respectively. BBH, Ogilvy & Mather, Asatsu-DK, DDB, JWT & Entropia were the winning agencies.

On the 2018 winners, John Hadfield, Effies Singapore 2018 Chair, commented: “It is, and should be, a hard task to achieve an Effie. Congratulations to the fourteen winners that convinced the judges of their merits. And thanks to everyone for their continued support in making the Effies the gold standard effectiveness award in Singapore.”

Said Shufen Goh, Principal and Co-Founder, R3 Worldwide, President of Institute of Advertising Singapore (IAS): "We have introduced new categories this year and they are well received. More than 30 per cent of entries received are under new categories. Entries from independent agencies and clients have also doubled from 2017.”

Richard Heath, Executive Director, Head of Kantar Millward Brown Singapore and Effie sponsor, added that: "In the 4 years we’ve been involved, it’s been inspiring to see how the work has evolved: brands are becoming more and more adept in telling emotional stories teased out from true Singapore human insight. The best of this year’s work is intuitive. You immediately know, and feel, what it is trying to say. It resonates at the core of your being because an understanding of you was the inspiration in the first place."

The full list of 2018 winners can be viewed at http://effie.sg.

