Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch will be in Singapore for Avengers: Infinity War

Actors Robert Downey Jr (left) and Benedict Cumberbatch will be in Singapore for a red carpet event for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers fans will be able to get a glimpse of their favourite Marvel superheroes when three of the cast members visit Singapore next month to promote upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

Actors Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch will be at Marina Bay Sands for a red carpet event on April 16. Downey Jr plays the iconic Iron Man superhero, while Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange.

Visiting Singapore with the two actors are Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, and director Joe Russo, announced Marina Bay Sands on Wednesday.

The event will be free and open to the public. Marina Bay Sands said that more information on the venue, time and admission details will be released on April 2 at noon.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to have its world premiere on April 23 and will be shown in Singapore on April 25.

