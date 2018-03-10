Popular Hong Kong 'cha chaan tang' Tsui Wah to open in Singapore

Popular Hong Kong casual eatery or 'cha chaan tang' Tsui Wah will be opening its first South-east Asian outlet here in Singapore.

The announcement was made by Jumbo Group on Friday (March 9), regarding the partnership between its subsidiary, Jumbo F&B Services, and Kang Wang Holdings, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Tsui Wah holdings.

The franchise agreement for the brand will stand for an initial term of 10 years, said the statement.

Tsui Wah is known for providing traditional Hong Kong-style comfort fare to locals and tourists alike. Most outlets open late into the night, with some operating 24 hours.

Popular items on its menu include its fishball noodles, bottled Hong Kong milk tea and crispy bread drizzled with condensed milk.

The brand was founded in the Mongkok neighbourhood in 1967, and as of Jan 31 this year, there are 32 outlets in Hong Kong, 35 outlets in China, and 3 outlets in Macau.

Said Mr Ang Kiam Meng, Jumbo's group chief executive and executive director: "This is part of our group's strategy to grow our network of restaurants, and to further strengthen our foothold in Singapore.

We intend to capitalise on the popularity and growth potential of the Hong Kong-style cha chaan teng market in Singapore to broaden our local customer base."

Singapore is home to two other famous Hong Kong F&B chains famed for their egg tarts and milk tea - Honolulu Cafe, located at Orchard Centrepoint and Tai Cheong Bakery at Takashimaya (take-away only) and Holland Village.

But there's no word yet on where the first Tsui Wah outlet will be located.

