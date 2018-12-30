16-year-old girl arrested for setting 3 fires at Circuit Road

SINGAPORE - A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for her suspected involvement in mischief by fire, the police said in a statement on Sunday (Dec 30).

The authorities were alerted to the fire at the void deck of Block 34 Circuit Road around 3.30am on Saturday.

The Straits Times understands that she had set fire to a mattress at the void deck. No injuries were reported.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the teenager through ground inquiries and with the aid of camera footage, and arrested her around Block 65 Circuit Road on Saturday.

According to preliminary investigations, the girl is believed to be involved in other similar cases of mischief by fire.

ST understands that the teenager is believed to have set fire to a dustbin at the void deck of Block 36 and a broom on the 14th floor of the same block as well.

Those convicted of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property can be jailed up to seven years, or be fined.

