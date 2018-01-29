18-year-old man posed as woman online and asked for advance payment for sexual services

An 18-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of credit-for-sex scams, the police said in a news release on Sunday (Jan 28).

A victim made a police report on Nov 24, informing the police that the suspect had asked him to make an advance payment into a bank account in exchange for sexual services.

After the payment was made, the suspect became uncontactable.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division conducted extensive investigations and established the identity of the suspect.

He was arrested along Kampong Java Road on Jan 26.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to be involved in multiple cheating cases, where he had masqueraded as a woman on online platforms.

Investigations are ongoing.

Any person found guilty of cheating may be punished with a prison term which may extend up to 10 years, and shall also be liable to a fine.