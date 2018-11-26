2-year-old boy in stable condition after fall from 11th storey of HDB block

2-year-old boy in stable condition after fall from 11th storey of HDB block
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times
Nov 26, 2018

SINGAPORE - A two-year-old boy survived a fall from a block of Housing Board flats in Sengkang on Sunday morning (Nov 25).

The Straits Times understands that the boy suffered severe injuries.

The police were alerted at 10am on Sunday to a fall from height incident at Block 182A Rivervale Crescent.

The child was found conscious and taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that he was standing on a stool and fell from the window of his 11th storey flat.

He remains hospitalised and is in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

