20-year-old man arrested for attempted suicide at Punggol Drive

A 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted suicide at Block 613C Punggol Drive on Monday (Feb 19).
Stomp contributor Hazel was on her way home when she noticed a huge crowd had gathered below her block.
"There were police cars and ambulances. The area was cordoned off," she said.
When she looked up, she saw a man sitting on a ledge.
"I think he was on the top floor, the 16th storey," she said.
In response to Stomp's media queries, a police spokesman said that the police were alerted at 7.22pm to a case of attempted suicide at said location.
"A 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case," he said.
Police investigations are ongoing.
HELPLINES
- Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
- Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
- Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800
