20-year-old man arrested for attempted suicide at Punggol Drive

A 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted suicide at Block 613C Punggol Drive on Monday (Feb 19).

Stomp contributor Hazel was on her way home when she noticed a huge crowd had gathered below her block.

"There were police cars and ambulances. The area was cordoned off," she said.

When she looked up, she saw a man sitting on a ledge.

Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

"I think he was on the top floor, the 16th storey," she said.

In response to Stomp's media queries, a police spokesman said that the police were alerted at 7.22pm to a case of attempted suicide at said location.

"A 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case," he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.