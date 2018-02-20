20-year-old man arrested for attempted suicide at Punggol Drive

20-year-old man arrested for attempted suicide at Punggol Drive
Farah Daley
Feb 20, 2018

A 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted suicide at Block 613C Punggol Drive on Monday (Feb 19).

Stomp contributor Hazel was on her way home when she noticed a huge crowd had gathered below her block.

"There were police cars and ambulances. The area was cordoned off," she said.

When she looked up, she saw a man sitting on a ledge.

"I think he was on the top floor, the 16th storey," she said.

In response to Stomp's media queries, a police spokesman said that the police were alerted at 7.22pm to a case of attempted suicide at said location.

"A 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case," he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

