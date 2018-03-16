22-year-old man arrested after Geylang brawl

A 22-year-old man was arrested following a brawl involving several people at an eatery in Geylang.

Facebook user Banny Fei posted videos of the incident on his page on Thursday (March 15), saying that the incident happened at a frog porridge stall at Lorong 19 Geylang.

Banny shared the moment the fight broke out in a private video.

A commotion starts inside the eatery but moves out onto the road where a group of men start attacking a man wearing a white shirt.

He is knocked to the ground and then stomped on and kicked by some guys.

One man wearing a red and yellow singlet then knocks the man to the ground and stomps on him while another man comes and kicks him.

The man wearing the singlet then hits one of the women who comes to the side of the fallen man and then shoves another woman who is wearing black to the ground.

The scuffle continues and a passer-by is seen coming to the aid of the man lying on the ground.

He too gets attacked by a man wearing black who seems unhappy that he is helping the injured man.

Banny added two more videos that can be watched below.

In response to a Stomp media query, a police spokesman said that they were alerted to a case of public nuisance at Lorong 19 Geylang.

"A 22-year-old man was arrested for uttering threatening words and the use of criminal force against public servants," he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.