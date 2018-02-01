25-year-old man arrested after riding his motorcycle into Changi Airport T2

A 25-year-old man was arrested after riding his motorcycle into the arrival hall of Changi Airport's Terminal 2 on Jan 31 at about 5pm.

Several contributors alerted Stomp to a video and photos of the incident that were circulating on WhatsApp.

In the photos, the motorcycle can be seen parked in front of the McDonald's outlet at the airport.

In the video, officers had arrived on the scene and surrounded the man.

In response to Stomp's media queries, a police spokesman said:

"On Jan, 31, 2018, at about 5pm, a 25-year-old man rode his motorcycle into the Changi Airport, Terminal 2 Arrival Hall.

"No person was injured.

"The man was arrested under the mental health act and rash act.

"Police investigations are ongoing."