31-year-old motorcyclist killed in accident along PIE towards Tuas

PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp
Jan 04, 2018

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas earlier this morning (Jan 3).

The accident took place after the Upper Jurong Road exit and before the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

A photo showing a death tent at the accident scene has been circulating on Facebook and messaging apps.

In response to media queries by Stomp, the police said they were alerted to the accident, involving only the motorcyclist, at 6.54am.

The victim was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

