Actor Aloysius Pang seriously injured during overseas military exercise

SINGAPORE - Actor Aloysius Pang was seriously injured during an overseas military exercise in New Zealand on Saturday (Jan 19).

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang Wei Chong, 28, was injured while repairing a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer at around 2.05pm Singapore time, the Ministry of Defence said.

"An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident," Mindef added in its statement on Sunday.

CFC (NS) Pang, an armament technician from the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, had been taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior at the Waiouru training area in New Zealand, Mindef said.

He was transferred to the battalion casualty station at 2.25pm, where he was assessed and stabilised by a medical officer for about 25 minutes before being evacuated to Waiouru Camp Medical Centre for further treatment.

A helicopter arrived at 4.10pm and CFC (NS) Pang was evacuated, conscious, to Waikato hospital in Hamilton, in the northern part of the country.

He arrived at the hospital at 6pm, Mindef said.

He then went through surgery which was completed at 11.40pm, and is now being monitored in the high dependency unit.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF are assisting CFC (NS) Pang's family during this period," Mindef said.

Talent agency NoonTalk Media confirmed that the actor had met with an accident while on reservist in New Zealand.

"We have just received a not too pleasant news this morning... Aloysius's mum is currently travelling to New Zealand and NoonTalk Media is also in close communication with Mindef," said the agency in a Facebook post.

