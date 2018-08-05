The Asian Games' heating up with these TeamSingapore babes and hunks

The Asian Games 2018 are kicking off on August 18, and some of our favourite athletes will be part of the action, joining some 15,000 athletes from the region.

Besides their sporting prowess, our #TeamSingapore athletes are also racking up some points in the looks department. For your viewing pleasure, here are 12 hot babes and hunks who'll be at the Asian Games this year.

1. Joseph Schooling (Swimming)

Photo: Instagram/Joseph Schooling

Singapore's first Olympic Gold medallist shouldn't be a stranger to you. Joseph Schooling is not only dashing and hunky, he's also well-mannered and family-oriented.

Besides the 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly individual events, he'll also be taking on additional duties in the men's 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay events. Catch him in action from August 18 to 24.

2. Nurul Suhaila Mohd Saiful (Pencak Silat)

Photo: Instagram/Suhaila

This 23-year-old is not only a fierce fighter, but also a popular figure on Instagram. And her makeup is always on fleek. Following the footsteps of her siblings, the national silat exponent has represented the country numerous times and bagged many medals. She attained the Bronze medal at last year's SEA Games under the Women's Tanding Class D (60-65kg).

3. Quah Zheng Wen (Swimming)

Photo: Instagram/Quah Zheng Wen

His is another celebrated name - and for good reason. The United States-based swimmer is a multiple SEA Games gold medallist who also qualified for two semi-finals at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

He'll be competing in six events including the 4x100m medley relay alongside Joseph Schooling at the Asiad. You can expect his toned body to make a splash.

4. Michelle Sng (Athletics)

Photo: Instagram/Michelle Sng

Good looks aside, Michelle holds the national high jump record. And in 2017, she became the first Singaporean female high jumper to win the gold at the SEA Games - after a 52-year gap. We're excited to watch her beat her own record at the High Jump event!

5. Brandon Ooi (Canoe)

Photo: Instagram/Brandon Ooi

Brandon's toned physique has earned him appearances in The Straits Times' Hot Bods section, and has landed him several modelling offers, which he's turned down to focus on his studies and sports. The national canoeist also represented Singapore at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games. Oh, and he also has a Tumblr fanpage dedicated to him…

6. Emmanuel Ryan Paul (Sport Climbing)

Photo: Instagram/Emmanuel

The 19-year-old will be making his debut at the 18th Asian Games, and - with his teen-idol look - is ready to steal hearts. The sport climbing events will take place from August 20 to 25.

7. Veronica Shanti Pereira (Athletics)

Photo: Instagram/Veronica

Also known as "Singapore's sprint queen", Shanti broke the women's national 100m record in the semi-final of her event at the SEA Games last year with a timing of 11.73s (previously 11.80s). She's up for three events this year -100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

8. Ooi Yee Jia (Water Polo)

Photo: Instagram/Yee Jia

This waterboy is cute and ripped. Having been crowned champion with his team in the SEA Games last year, the NUS undergrad has been training intensively with his teammates in the lead-up to the Asiad.

9. Myra Lee (Diving)

Photo: Instagram/Myra Lee

The gymnast-turned-diver Myra Lee has represented Singapore in diving at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games and is a two-time medallist at the SEA Games. Catch her in action from August 28 to September 1 2018 at the Asian Games.

10. Muncherji Zubin Percy (Athletics)

Photo: Instagram/Zubin

Hailing from a family who loves sports, the 22-year-old 400m record holder is model-hot. And no one turns head quite like Zubin - not with his 1.88m frame. He'll be taking part in the 400m race event.

11. Timothy Lee and Mark Lee (Diving)

Photo: Instagram/Timothy Lee

Think you're seeing double? Nope. Meet Timothy Lee and Mark Lee, Singapore's favourite diving twins. To tell them apart, look out for the mole on Timothy's face. Having bagged a Bronze at the Fina Diving Grand Prix's Singapore leg last November, the boys are ready to entice once again at their synchronised 3m event this August.

This article was first published on Her World Online