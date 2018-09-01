Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic seen fishing in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - Motivational speaker and best-selling author Nick Vujicic, who was born without arms and legs, was spotted fishing in Singapore on Thursday (Aug 30).

In a Facebook video, he is seen at fishing pond D'Nest Fishing in Pasir Ris, holding up a rod between his chin and chest while a staff member helps him to reel in his catch.

Cheers erupt from bystanders as the 35-year-old Serbian-Australian makes his first catch of the day.

"So good! Great fighter!" said Mr Vujicic of the fish in the video as he poses for pictures.

He was accompanied by 77th Street founder Elim Chew, who has featured Mr Vujicic on her YouTube video series called Changemaker.

It is not known if Mr Vujicic is here for an event or on holiday. His website as well as his social media accounts do not mention him being in Singapore or any scheduled events here.

A manager at D'Nest Fishing, Ms Jessie Neo, confirmed Mr Vujicic was fishing there for a couple of hours on Thursday and that Ms Chew had taken him there.

"We feel happy he felt the thrill of fishing, and we showed him around as it was his first time at our pond," she said.

She could not confirm if he was in Singapore for any events or for a holiday.

The Straits Times has contacted his company, Life Without Limbs, for more information.

In 2014, ST reported that Mr Vujicic was in town to promote the launch of his magazine, Attitude Is Altitude.

Born without limbs due to a rare disorder called phocomelia, he has travelled 5,000,000km around the world and given motivational talks in more than 50 countries. His books, such as Life Without Limits, have sold over a million copies across the world and been translated into more than 30 languages.

No stranger to adventure despite his limitations, Mr Vujicic even swam with sharks at Sentosa's Marine Life Park in 2013.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.