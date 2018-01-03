Best times to deposit money on 'auspicious' Li Chun this year

Best times to deposit money on 'auspicious' Li Chun this year
PHOTO: Facebook/Ezbuy
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne
Jan 03, 2018

If you're born in the year of the Pig, you might want to note that the most auspicious time to deposit money in the bank this year is from 1pm to 2.59pm on Feb 4. 

This date, known as Li Chun, marks the beginning of spring in the Chinese lunar calendar.

But don't fret, there are other less auspicious but still favourable times to bank in your money throughout the day. Different Chinese zodiac animals will have specific auspicious timings to make deposits as well.

At least three such timetables have been released online so far, more than a month in advance of the first day of Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 16 this year.

Many Singaporeans believe that depositing money into their bank accounts on Li Chun day will help boost one's wealth and prosperity for the rest of the year, and long queues usually form at cash deposit machines and banks islandwide on the day.

Aside from banking in money, Li Chun is also associated with a number of other traditions. It is said that those who manage to balance an egg will be guaranteed good fortune.

However, some say the idea of 'lucky deposits' on Li Chun is a myth.

Whatever the case is, perhaps it's worth remembering that for some of us, simply having money to bank in may already make you luckier than most.

on Facebook

Make sure you 🍍huat🍍 in 2018 and bank-in at these auspicious timings on 立春 "Li Chun" Day! Gift your loved ones an angbao from us! Here's $10 when they register an ezbuy account →bit.ly/2DNoZim

Posted by ezbuy Singapore on Monday, 1 January 2018

on Facebook

SkillsHub wants you to "Heng, Ong, Huat (兴,旺,发)" in 2018. Look at the picture and find the auspicious timing to bank-in...

Posted by SkillsHub on Tuesday, 2 January 2018

on Facebook

Make sure you prosper in 2018 and bank-in at these auspicious timings on 立春 Li Chun Day on 04 Feb 2018 (Sunday)! Check out the full post here at http://bit.ly/2CsphiB

Posted by Feng Shui Beginner on Tuesday, 2 January 2018

More about

CNY 2018 Chinese New Year
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement