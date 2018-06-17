Body of man found floating in Lower Pierce Reservoir

The body of a man was discovered floating in the waters at the Lower Peirce Reservoir on Sunday morning (June 17).

Stomp contributor Raymond who was jogging at the Lower Peirce Reservoir told Stomp in a call that he passed by the body at 6.45am.

At first, he thought it was a pile of rubbish in the water.

However, a woman nearby told him that there was a body in the water.

He said: “The lady in front of me was staring at some object in the water.

“So I stopped and we talked. She told me it was a body.”

He stopped and took a closer look at the object.

He realised that it was a head that broke the water surface.

The woman later called the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

According to Raymond, the police arrived at about 7.20am.

Said Raymond: “The body was located quite far in, so the vehicles cannot reach there.

“I ran out to guide the officers but they were already halfway there when I ran out.”

Raymond who jogs at the reservoir every other day said that the area where the body was discovered is “a bit dark” late at night or during the early mornings.

He said: “The air here is very good, but the area is a bit dark.

“People have to be careful around here.

"The water is quite shallow, so I believe he could have fallen in and panicked."

Raymond theorised that the man could have gotten stuck in the mud as he was struggling.

In response to a Stomp query, a police spokesman said:

"On June 17, 2018, at 7.15am, the police were alerted to a case of a body of a man floating at Lower Peirce Reservoir.

"He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. The police have classified the case as unnatural death and investigations are ongoing."

The SCDF said that they were alerted to a water mishap rescue incident at 7.15am to Lower Peirce Reservoir.