Bosses go big on data, in BT Weekend

Data analytics has revolutionised how companies approach human resource issues, giving them new tools to predict - and improve - outcomes. Saturday's Brunch in The Business Times Weekend looks at how Big Data has transformed HR practices in hiring, staff management, talent retention and supervision. We also unveil what some banks are doing with their vast vaults of employee information, and explore the implications for privacy.

In The Raffles Conversation, venture capitalist turned green tech advocate Peggy Liu tells BT why she chose to leave corporate success for non-profit advocacy, and how she is hoping to turn China, one of the world's biggest polluters, green.

Disrupted, meanwhile, finds a green solution at a music festival in New Zealand - a Kiwi-made water bottle made entirely of plant material that could replace plastic and revolutionise manufacturing.

In our Investing section, Fundsupermart.com's Fund Watch column follows up on rising yields, highlighting a few funds that should be able to mitigate the full extent of rising yields or even benefit from them. When markets turn unpredictable is when you need to make sure you have the right multi-asset manager. CFA Singapore Insights gives some pointers on how to tell the good manager from the bad.

Our Steering Column writer reviews the new Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 and finds it a cut above.

And our newly-wed Offbeat columnist ponders the rules of angbao-giving: are we all just making it up as we go along?

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe