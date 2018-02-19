Singapore Budget 2018: Top 5 announcements that may affect you

Singapore's Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat concluded his Budget speech on Monday, Feb 19, with several key announcements that will impact ordinary Singaporeans. Here are the main highlights.

1. One-off SG bonus for adult Singaporeans

Singaporeans above the age of 21 will receive a one-off "SG Bonus" this year, ranging from $100 to $300, depending on their income.

$700 million will be shared with all adult Singaporeans, who will enjoy a one-off SG Bonus hongbao of $300, $200 or $100, based on income. pic.twitter.com/CLGLqJ0kDC — MOFsg (@MOFsg) February 19, 2018

The payout comes as the Government expects an overall budget surplus of $9.6 billion, or 2.1 per cent of GDP, for the 2017 financial year, said Mr Heng.

2. GST to be raised to 9%

The Government plans to raise goods and services tax (GST) from 7% to 9%, to be implemented sometime from 2021 to 2025.

GST increase will be implemented in a progressive manner:

1) Continue to absorb GST on publicly subsidised education & healthcare;

2) Permanent GST Voucher scheme will be enhanced; and

3) Offset package to help Singaporeans adjust to the GST increase. pic.twitter.com/2sGo5U0eJP — MOFsg (@MOFsg) February 19, 2018

The exact timing will depend on the state of the economy, how much expenditures grow, and how buoyant existing taxes are, said Mr Heng.

3. New e-tax for imported services

From Jan 1, 2020, consumers and businesses who buy imported services from suppliers based overseas which have no establishments in Singapore will have to pay goods and services tax (GST).

The new e-tax will be levied on two types of services: business-to-consumers (B2C), including video and music streaming services, apps and online subscription fees, as well as business-to-business (B2B), such as marketing services, accounting services and IT services.

It will not affect e-commerce for goods such as online shopping.

4. Increase of Foreign Domestic Worker levy and raising of the qualifying age for concession

on Twitter #SGBudget2018: Over the last 10 years, the number of FDWs in Singapore has increased by about 40%. To ensure that FDW demand is commensurate with need, and to avoid over-dependency on FDWs, adjustments will be made to the FDW Levy framework, with effect from 1 April 2019. @MOM_sg pic.twitter.com/GEH6oyS38P — MOFsg (@MOFsg) February 19, 2018

The monthly levy for the first maid employed without a levy concession will be raised to $300 from the current $265, while the monthly levy for the second maid employed without a levy concession will also increase to $450, up by $185.

At the same time, the qualifying age for levy concession under the aged person scheme will be raised to 67 years, instead of 65.

These moves will be effective from April 1, 2019.

5. Bigger grants to buy resale flat with parents, singles to get grants to live near parents

on Twitter #SGBudget2018:

To give applicants more choices when choosing a resale flat to live near their loved ones, Govt will revise the criteria for the PHG to “within 4km” (currently defined as living in the same town or within 2km). @Singapore_HDB@MNDSingapore pic.twitter.com/Zcn3mFjFvJ — MOFsg (@MOFsg) February 19, 2018

The Proximity Housing Grant (PHG) has been enhanced with immediate effect. Singles will now get a grant of $10,000 if they buy a Housing Development Board (HDB) resale flat near their parents, and singles who buy a flat to live with their parents will now get $15,000.

Families who buy a flat to live with their parents or married children will now get $30,000 instead of $20,000.

In addition, HDB is also simplifying the criterion of what constitutes a flat that is "near" -- from "within 2km" to "within 4km".

