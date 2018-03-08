Bullies slap and kick 15-year-old girl at HDB corridor in viral video

A video has been circulating on Facebook, showing two girls slapping and kicking another girl at a corridor.

The video, posted on Singapore Ink’s Facebook page, shows two girls - one in a blue shirt, while the other sporting a physical education (PE) attire from Dunman Secondary School - squatting by another girl in black.

The girl in blue is seen talking with the girl in black when she suddenly slaps the latter with the back of her right face.

The slap lands squarely on the girl’s face, and the two is seen arguing.

The girl in blue suddenly slaps the girl in black again, this time on the left cheek.

The girl in black protests, but the two other girls start kicking and stepping on her.

They only stop after the victim falls to the ground.

Aside from the three girls, two other girls were also caught watching on as the assault unfolded, while another girl is believed to be responsible for filming the event.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at Block 19 Jalan Sultan, on February 15, 2018, and the victim, 15, has lodged a police report after the video of the assault went viral online.

It is also believed that one of the assailants live in the same block where the incident happened.

The assault may have been triggered by the victim speaking ill about one of the assailant’s family members, reports Shin Min Daily News.

The girl wearing the PE attire is understood to have already graduated, and not currently a student of the school.

The other girls ranging between 14 and 18 years old, also do not hail come from the secondary school.

In response to media queries, a police spokesman confirmed that a report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing.