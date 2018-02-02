Bye cool weather, temperatures to soar to 34 degrees Celsius from Feb: NEA

Time to put away your umbrellas and slap on some sunscreen as Singapore's weather is about to change this month.

January was an eventful month for Singapore's weather. The first few weeks saw temperatures go down to a cool 24 degrees Celsius across parts of the island. In the last week, hailstones and a waterspout were observed on the last two days of the month.

But Singapore's hot, sunny weather is expected to return in February, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In the first half of February, daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius, and could reach up to 34 degrees on some days.

NEA said it is likely to be relatively dry with short-duration thundery showers expected in the afternoon on three to five days.

For the next fortnight, dry, warm and occasionally windy conditions are expected over Singapore as the region enters the dry phase of the northeast monsoon season. During this period, the low level winds are forecast to blow predominantly from the northeast or northwest.

For weather updates, visit www.weather.gov.sg.

