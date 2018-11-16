Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drops by Adam Road Food Centre for lime juice

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordering lime juice from Adam Drink Stall during an early morning visit to Adam Road Food Centre on 16 November, 2018.

SINGAPORE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a quick stop at Adam Road Food Centre to pick up some lime juice on Friday morning (Nov 16).

He arrived at around 7.45am and headed straight to Adam Drinks Stall to order a cup of lime juice. He then stopped several times to chat with different groups of people who were having their breakfast.

Housewife Jenny Tan, 63, and her daughter Lim Zi Ai, 25, who works at the National University of Singapore, were sharing a plate of wonton mee when he sat down with them for a quick chat.

When asked for her opinion of Mr Trudeau, Ms Lim was quick to say: "Very good looking! And very nice, as Canadians are known to be."

The 46-year-old leader, who often dons colourful and creative sock designs, was dressed casually in a white shirt and beige pants.

Stall owners and customers were excited to see the Canadian prime minister, with many whipping out their smartphones to take photos and shoot videos of him.

The Straits Times understands that Adam Road Food Centre was picked by Mr Trudeau's team as it is near the Four Seasons Hotel, where he is staying.

Air-con salesman Ahmed Samin, 53, was sharing a curry puff with his 22-year-old daughter Nazerah Ahmed when Mr Trudeau came by their table to say hello and offered to take photos with them.

Ms Nazerah, who studies at Singapore Polytechnic, said: "We didn't know he was coming; we're very surprised. He seems like a nice person."

Kids were also charmed by Mr Trudeau. The four young children of accountant Brenda Lim, 40, described him as "funny" and "friendly" after their brief encounter.

The Canadian prime minister left at 8am after completing a round of the food centre.

Mr Trudeau, who is in town as a guest of the ASEAN chair for the ASEAN Summit that concluded on Thursday (Nov 15), arrived in Singapore earlier this week for his first visit here in his current capacity.

He also had a meeting with Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang on Thursday and visited the National University of Singapore for a town hall discussion on the same day. He was also at Fort Canning Park, which has a memorial plaque to his great-great-great-great-grandmother Esther Farquhar Bernard.

He leaves Singapore on Friday afternoon for Papua New Guinea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.

This is not the first time a visiting politician has decided to grab some juice at Adam Road. In 2013, then US Vice-President Joe Biden and his son-in-law Howard Krein stopped at Adam Road for a cup of fresh lime juice each from drinks store Taj Mahal.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.