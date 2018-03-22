Changi Airport named world's best airport for 6th year running

Changi Airport has been named the world's best airport for a record 6th year in a row at the World Airport Awards 2018 - a feat which has not been matched by any other airport.

This is the 9th time that Changi Airport has picked up this top international title since it was introduced in 2000, said a statement from Changi Airport on Thursday.

The winners were announced at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday (March 21).

Changi Airport was also named the Best Airport in Asia, and Best Airport for Leisure Amenities.

Other airports in the top 5 include Seoul's Incheon airport, Tokyo's Haneda, Hong Kong International Airport and Doha's Hamad International Airport.

Top 10 rankings for the World's Best Airport Award in 2018:

1. Singapore Changi

2. Seoul Incheon

3. Tokyo Haneda

4. Hong Kong

5. Doha Hamad

6. Munich

7. Centrair Nagoya

8 London Heathrow

9. Zurich

10. Frankfurt

Said Mr Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer of Changi Airport Group: "We are most grateful to the 50,000-strong airport community for their steadfast support through the years and as we continue to upgrade the airport's infrastructure. Their unwavering commitment and passion for service excellence are what underpins Changi Airport's success.

"As we anticipate the opening of Jewel Changi Airport next year, we will continue to work closely with our partners to deliver the best of experiences to our passengers. We thank our passengers and partners alike for their continued support and confidence in us."

SKYTRAX SURVEY

The ranking by London-based research firm Skytrax is based on 13.73 million airport survey questionnaires across over 100 nationalities of air travellers, with more than 500 airports worldwide taking part.

The survey evaluates customer satisfaction across various key performance indicators for airport service and product – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration, through to departure at the gate.

a1admin@sph.com.sg