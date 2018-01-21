Charging of PMD caused Tampines unit to be engulfed in flames

A fire broke out at Block 867A Tampines Street 83 yesterday (Jan 20) at about 5.30pm.

Stomp contributors Fiveros, Xiao Pheyy, Shawn, Adriel and Maria alerted Stomp to the fire.

Fiveros and Xiao Pheyy shared videos and photos from the scene of the incident.

Plumes of black smoke were seen coming from the unit as the fire raged on.

Preliminary investigation findings indicate that the cause of the fire is of electrical origin, and had originated from a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) which was being charged, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

[Fire @ Blk 867A, Tampines St 83] At about 5:30pm today, SCDF responded to a unit fire at block 867A, Tampines St 83....

The fire had engulfed the living room and three bedrooms on the second level of the maisonette unit.

The fire was extinguished using two water jets.

The occupants of the affected unit and about 40 other residents were evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

There were no reported injuries.

The SCDF posted an infographic on its Facebook page to remind members of the public on the prevention of such fires.