Cheeky diner hijacks smart TV at Singapore eatery, plays gay porn clip

Would you like a dash of adult entertainment with your meal?

While diners slurped bowls of pig organ mee sua at a Changi Road eatery last Sunday night (Oct 7), a video of men getting intimate with each other played on the wall-mounted TV.

In a 12-second-long video clip that was shared on reddit, two customers can be seen staring at the television in shock.

When his female companion froze when she looked up at the screen, a male diner followed her gaze and got an eyeful of gay porn.

A staff member finally realised something was amiss when he saw another diner filming the scene on his phone.

He immediately switched off the telly.

The eatery, Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup, told Shin Min Daily News that the prank was unlikely the work of its staff as they were busy serving customers.

The free WiFi connection provided to customers may be to blame.

Photo: Shin Min Daily News

One of them may have hijacked the smart TV to play a prank on fellow diners, since smart TVs can receive signals from mobile phones.

And this is not the first time a customer has broadcast their own entertainment in the eatery. Two months ago, another diner connected to the TV to play his own (non-pornographic) videos, restaurant staff said.

Seng Kee has disabled the WiFi for now, and is thinking of how to beef up its cybersecurity - disable the smart functions of the TV or provide diners a separate WiFi connection.

