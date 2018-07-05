Dramatic video shows how Singapore police bust illegal World Cup betting operations, seized $1.25m

A video of an operation against unlawful World Cup remote gambling was posted on the Singapore Police Force's Facebook page yesterday (Jul 4).

The bust was conducted on July 2, and a total of 31 men, aged between 22 and 74, were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal football betting.

In the video, background music adds to the suspense as two police personnel are seen drilling their way through a metal gate.

It was not long before the gate was opened and all it took was one hit from a one-man battering ram to get the door to open.

One man is seen being arrested after the police seized laptops, cash, and documents from the apartment.

The post read: "S$1.2 million seized in a police operation against illegal gambling on World Cup.

"In an operation against unlawful World Cup remote gambling conducted on July 2, 2018, police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and the Special Operations Command mounted simultaneous raids at multiple locations islandwide.

"31 men aged between 22 and 74 were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal football betting under the Remote Gambling Act.

"Watch the video for highlights of the operation."