E-scooter and other PMD users caught riding on roads to face stiffer fines from Jan 15

It may be convenient to zip from one place to another in Singapore using Personal Mobility Devices (PMD), but those caught using them on roads will face stiffer fines from Jan 15.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 2) that it is strengthening regulations and enhancing penalties to deter the errant use of PMDs.

It is an offence under the Road Traffic Act to ride PMDs such as e-scooters and hoverboards on roads and expressways as they endanger both riders and other road users, LTA said.

The penalty for first-time offenders who ride on local and major roads will be increased from $100 to $300 and $500 respectively. Their PMDs will also be impounded in the course of investigations.

Those caught riding their PMDs on the expressway will be charged in court. If convicted, first-time offenders face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or a jail term of up to three months while repeat offenders face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months.

LTA said that it is raising awareness of the dangers of using PMDs on roads by engaging representatives from PMD interest groups and working with companies offering food delivery services to educate their PMD delivery crew on safe riding tips and rules.

In 2017, LTA noted an 18 per cent increase in the number of PMD riders caught riding on the roads as compared with the previous year.

On Nov 30 last year, a 52-year-old e-scooter rider died of head injuries after an accident with a double-decker bus. Another e-scooter rider was hurt in a separate accident with a car on the same day.

