Flight delays at Changi Airport after Korean Air Force plane crashes on runway

Flight delays at Changi Airport are expected on Tuesday (Feb 6) after an aircraft belonging to Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team skidded and crashed into the grass verge along Runway 1.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the incident happened at 1.24pm, when the aircraft was taking off for the flying display programme at the Singapore Airshow 2018.
The plane burst into flames and the fire was put out by the Airport Emergency Service. CAAS said the pilot sustained light injuries and is being treated.
Runway 1 will be closed to further notice, it added.
Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced at 3.12pm that a number of departure and arrival flights will be delayed over the next few hours.
"Passengers are advised to check latest flight information on changiairport.com or the iChangi app," it said.
