Flight delays at Changi Airport after Korean Air Force plane crashes on runway

Flight delays at Changi Airport are expected on Tuesday (Feb 6) after an aircraft belonging to Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team skidded and crashed into the grass verge along Runway 1.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the incident happened at 1.24pm, when the aircraft was taking off for the flying display programme at the Singapore Airshow 2018.

The plane burst into flames and the fire was put out by the Airport Emergency Service. CAAS said the pilot sustained light injuries and is being treated.

Runway 1 will be closed to further notice, it added.

on Facebook Just watched this plane crash at Changi Airport Singapore Posted by Gerald Searle on Monday, 5 February 2018

Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced at 3.12pm that a number of departure and arrival flights will be delayed over the next few hours.

"Passengers are advised to check latest flight information on changiairport.com or the iChangi app," it said.

on Facebook #ADVISORY: An aircraft taking part in the Singapore Airshow was involved in an incident on Changi Airport Runway 1 at... Posted by Changi Airport on Monday, 5 February 2018

Singapore Airshow plane skids and crashes at Changi Airport runway, catches fire Open gallery



























on Facebook I’m now stuck in the aircraft along with restless and annoyed passengers. I hope nobody is badly injured in the midst... Posted by Hylman Nathaniel Nash on Monday, 5 February 2018

a1admin@sph.com.sg