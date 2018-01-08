Flooding reported at 9 locations in eastern Singapore: PUB

Commuters at a flooded bus stop forced to stand on the seats while waiting for their rides.

It was a wet and dreary Monday (Jan 8) for many commuters and motorists early this morning, as the heavy rain caused flash floods at several locations in eastern Singapore.

According to a statement from water agency PUB, flooding occurred at these nine areas:

1. Tampines Road (Opp Jalan Teliti)

2. Tampines Ave 12 (Opp Tampines Eco Green)

3. Arumugam Road

4. Sims Ave/Eunos Road 8

5. Sims Ave/Tanjong Katong Road

6. Jalan Nipah

7. Bedok Road/New Upper Changi Road

8. Upper Changi Road/Bedok North Ave 4

9. Bedok Road/Upper Changi Road East

Cars on roads seen submerged in water after heavy rains cause flash floods in Singapore Open gallery

























































Some of the locations are known to be hotspots, or are subject to tidal influence. These include areas surrounding Upper Changi Road, which lead to the Bedok canal.

PUB added that there are already ongoing drainage improvement works to improve flood protection for these locations.

Describing the rainfall on Monday as "intense", PUB said the wet weather conditions caused by the prevailing Northeast Monsoon was aggravated by the development of a Sumatra squall over the Straits of Malacca which moved eastwards, affecting Singapore.

Widespread rain fell over Singapore this morning, with the heaviest rainfall (118.8mm) recorded at the Kim Chuan Road rain gauge between 6.20am to 10.25am. Rainfall at the Kim Chuan Road area peaked between 8am and 8.30am, with an intensity of 56mm per hour.

The 118.8mm of rainfall is about half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January.

On social media, netizens have been sharing photos and videos of the flooding, including one which showed vehicles stuck in the water. Commuters at a flooded bus stop were also forced to stand on the seats while waiting for their rides.

on Facebook That must have been a frightening experience. We're glad the lady seemed alright. More photos of the flood situation in the eastern part of Singapore this morning: https://goo.gl/HnzybZ Posted by AsiaOne on Sunday, 7 January 2018

Another video circulating on mobile messaging platforms showed water pouring down the roof of a HDB lift. According to Facebook user Josh Ng, the video was taken at the carpark lift of Tampines block 492A.

candicec@sph.com.sg